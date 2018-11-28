Founders of Sacramento property management group killed in plane crash

A married couple, the co-founders and namesake of a Sacramento-based real estate agency, died earlier this month in a plane crash in Oklahoma, authorities said.
Richard James, 79, of Carmichael was fatally injured as he attempted an emergency landing of his 1978 Beech Baron in the Oklahoma panhandle on Nov. 17, as confirmed to local news outlets by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The plane’s only other occupant, a female passenger, also died in the crash.
The passenger has not yet been identified by law enforcement, but Jack Anderson, an employee of Dick James & Associates Inc., said in an email to The Bee that she was James’ wife, Kristine James.
The crash occurred after the plane struck a power line while attempting the emergency landing in Texas County due to severe weather, Anderson said.
The couple were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
Richard and Kristine James co-founded Dick James & Associates, a property group managing apartments and homes in Sacramento, Reno, Phoenix and Tuscon, in 1994. According to the agency’s website, the group manages a total of 8,500 units among 80 apartment communities in the four metropolitan areas. Dozens of the group’s apartment complexes are located in Sacramento, where it is headquartered.
A post to the official Facebook page of Dick James & Associates last week announced that Richard and Kristine James had died, but did not mention the cause of death.
Anderson said in his email that Kristine James had recently retired.
Federal Aviation Administration information shows Dick James & Associates as the registered owner of the Beech Baron since 2003.
The Nov. 17 flight took off at 9:10 a.m. from Sacramento Executive Airport.
Comments