Update: Two missing 7-year-olds found safe by K-9 unit, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police located two missing 7-year-olds who walked away from Peter Burnett Elementary School about 9 a.m. Friday.
The two were found safe with the help of a Sacramento Police Department K-9 unit near 10th Avenue and West Curtis, nearly 4 miles away from where they went missing, according to a tweet by police.
Ella Warren and Janessa Pendarvis had last been seen at the school campus, which is south of Fruitridge Road off 61st Street, according to a Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Sacramento Police Department.
