Ella Warren, left, and Janessa Pendarvis, right, both 7 years old, were last seen at 9 a.m. at Peter Burnett Elementary School and have been reported missing. Sacramento Police Department
Update: Two missing 7-year-olds found safe by K-9 unit, Sacramento police say

By Michael McGough

November 30, 2018 01:09 PM

Sacramento police located two missing 7-year-olds who walked away from Peter Burnett Elementary School about 9 a.m. Friday.

The two were found safe with the help of a Sacramento Police Department K-9 unit near 10th Avenue and West Curtis, nearly 4 miles away from where they went missing, according to a tweet by police.

Ella Warren and Janessa Pendarvis had last been seen at the school campus, which is south of Fruitridge Road off 61st Street, according to a Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Sacramento Police Department.

