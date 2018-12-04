Libraries and post offices among limited Wednesday closures for Bush day of remembrance

A number of federal offices, a handful of city government services and at least one California community college have announced closures or altered hours of operation Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning following the death of George H.W. Bush.

Bush, the 41st U.S. president, died Friday at age 94.

All United States Postal Service offices will be closed Wednesday and home delivery will resume Thursday.

Here are some of the other planned closures in and near Northern California, announced as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roseville

All city libraries will be closed.

All city administrative offices will be closed.

Utility billing phone service will not be operating (no disconnections will be made Wednesday for non-payment)

Maidu Museum and Historic Site will be closed.

The Roseville Utility Exploration Center will be closed.

Courts

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California will be closed.

The state’s Northern, Eastern and Southern U.S. district courts will remain open. The Southern District will operate with limited staff.

Stockton

All Wednesday classes at San Joaquin Delta College have been canceled.