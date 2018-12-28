Vehicle rolls off Highway 50 and makes landing on Fifth Street

A car rolled off Highway 50 near Southside Park in Sacramento on Friday after being “clipped” by a big rig, according to California High Way Patrol incident logs.
The vehicle landed on Fifth Street and no injuries were reported. The CHP said a tow truck was called for a crushed vehicle, but it is not clear if it the crushed car is the one that rolled off the highway.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments