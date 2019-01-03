Stalled big rig slows traffic on Capital City Freeway, Caltrans says

Traffic slowed to a halt on northbound Capital City Freeway in Sacramento Thursday afternoon after a big rig stalled in the road, according to the California Department of Transportation.
The truck stalled just north of E Street, causing major delays Caltrans said in a tweet. According to live traffic monitor site Waze, traffic is backed up to just south of the Highway 50 connector, near Broadway.
Caltrans crews and a tow truck were on the way for the stalled big rig as of 1:10 p.m., according to Caltrans.
Caltrans advised motorists to use an alternate route.
