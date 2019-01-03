Local

Stalled big rig slows traffic on Capital City Freeway, Caltrans says

By Hannah Darden

January 03, 2019 02:06 PM

Capital City freeway slowed to a halt Thursday afternoon when a big rig stalled in the road, according to the California Department of Transportation. Traffic was backed up to as far as Broadway.
Capital City freeway slowed to a halt Thursday afternoon when a big rig stalled in the road, according to the California Department of Transportation. Traffic was backed up to as far as Broadway. California Department of Transportation
Capital City freeway slowed to a halt Thursday afternoon when a big rig stalled in the road, according to the California Department of Transportation. Traffic was backed up to as far as Broadway. California Department of Transportation

Traffic slowed to a halt on northbound Capital City Freeway in Sacramento Thursday afternoon after a big rig stalled in the road, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The truck stalled just north of E Street, causing major delays Caltrans said in a tweet. According to live traffic monitor site Waze, traffic is backed up to just south of the Highway 50 connector, near Broadway.

Caltrans crews and a tow truck were on the way for the stalled big rig as of 1:10 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Caltrans advised motorists to use an alternate route.

  Comments  