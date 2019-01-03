In 2018, more people took one-way U-Haul trips to Sacramento area than any other city

More U-Haul trucks made one-way trips into the Sacramento area than any other city in America last year, according to migration data from the rental company.
A press release from U-Haul Tuesday ranked the Sacramento-Roseville market first in their annual list of “Growth Cities.” U-Haul determines growth cities by calculating the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the city vs. leaving the city, according to the release.
Sacramento and Roseville are grouped as one market by U-Haul because of their proximity, according to the release. The market was ranked sixth on last year’s list.
Arrivals of U-Haul trucks in the Sacramento-Roseville market rose by 7 percentage points from the 2017 data, while departures rose by only 1 percentage point, the release said. Arriving trucks accounted for 51.8 percent of all U-Haul traffic in the area.
Real estate company Redfin recently found Sacramento to be the top destination for transplants in the country, with most new residents hailing from the Bay Area.
“This market is an attractive option for those who have been priced out of the Bay Area,” said Aaron Anderson, president of the U-Haul Company of East Sacramento, in the release.
“There has been out-migration from parts of the Bay Area in recent years, but many movers are remaining in-state because they can find affordability in Sacramento and Roseville. Commuters can be 90 minutes from their jobs and enjoy close-knit communities.”
Other California cities that made it on to the Top 25 Growth Cities list include San Francisco, Palm Springs/Cathedral City, Davis, Temecula and Concord.
