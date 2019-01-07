Sacramento starts demolition of Convention Center today. How will traffic be impacted?

The city of Sacramento will begin demolishing the Convention Center on Monday, marking the next step in a massive public project to revitalize the entertainment district at the eastern edge of downtown.

Crews are demolishing the Convention Center’s administration offices this week, called the Panattoni Building, at the corner of 15th and K streets, where a new entrance to the Convention Center will be built, according to a city news release.

The demolition is part of an up-to $350 million project to renovate and expand the Convention Center, Community Center Theater and Memorial Auditorium.

The first phase of that project began in June with the renovation of the Memorial Auditorium, which will be finished this spring, the release said. Both the Center Theater and Convention Center will close for construction this summer and reopen in winter 2020, the release said.

The city is issuing up to $350 million in bonds to finance the project, which it plans to repay with revenue from hotel taxes. Local hotels have agreed to pay for the Convention Center’s new ballroom, costing about $45 to $50 million, the release said.

Traffic impacts related to the project include:

▪ 15th Street will be reduced by one lane between J and K streets.

▪ Parking meters on the west side of 15th Street between J and K streets will be unavailable through the fall.

▪ One of two right-turn lanes on J Street approaching 15th Street will be closed through the fall.

▪ The bus stop on the west side of 15th Street between J and K streets has been permanently moved to the west side of 15th Street between K and L streets.