Want to help make government better? Try signing up for Sacramento County grand jury

Judge Russell L. Hom held an actual court sentencing at the high school as part of a program called Real DUI Court in Schools. The judge also share some of his experiences bot personal and professional about the impact of drinking and driving. Transferring an actual DUI sentencing from a county courthouse to a local high school is a two prong approach of educating teenagers about the legal consequences of drinking and driving as well as the judicial branch of the government. March 09, 2012 Manny Crisostomo Sacramento Bee file