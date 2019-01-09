Update: Power lost for Rocklin PG&E customers after vehicle hits electrical box

About 2,200 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Rocklin lost power Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle struck an electrical box, the Rocklin Police Department said.
The collision happened near Park Drive and Blaydon Road, and is disrupting power in that area, police said in a tweet just after 1 p.m.
The outage started at 12:43 p.m., with 2,183 customers affected as of 1:06 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.
Power was restored to more than 1,000 of those customers by 1:30 p.m., and less than 100 remained without power as of 2:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.
