Local

Update: Power lost for Rocklin PG&E customers after vehicle hits electrical box

By Michael McGough

January 09, 2019 01:38 PM

How to prepare for a power outage

Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.
By
Up Next
Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.
By

About 2,200 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Rocklin lost power Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle struck an electrical box, the Rocklin Police Department said.

The collision happened near Park Drive and Blaydon Road, and is disrupting power in that area, police said in a tweet just after 1 p.m.

The outage started at 12:43 p.m., with 2,183 customers affected as of 1:06 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

Power was restored to more than 1,000 of those customers by 1:30 p.m., and less than 100 remained without power as of 2:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

  Comments  