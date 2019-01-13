Greater Sacramento area to receive emergency notification tests Tuesday. Here’s how to sign up

Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties will be conducting a test of their Regional Emergency Notification System at 10 a.m. Tuesday, reaching thousands of residents as a preparation for potential future emergencies.
“The primary objective of this regional exercise is to test the system’s capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public in the event of a major hazard,” Sacramento city Director of Emergency Management Daniel Bowers said in a prepared statement. “To ensure safety for you and your family during an emergency event, the City recommends all citizens to sign up for emergency notifications today.”
All working landline phones will receive a recorded message, according to the city of Sacramento. Those who wish to receive texts and emails can sign up online here.
In the case of an actual emergency, residents will receive regional alerts as well as federal Wireless Emergency Alerts, which reach cell phones even if users have not signed up, according to the city of Sacramento. The last use of the WEA system was in October, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted a nationwide test.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Possible emergencies that would prompt regional alerts include severe weather, road closures, evacuations and missing persons, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
“Past wildfire and flooding seasons are a reminder of threats in the Yolo County area. Both wildfires and flooding occur rapidly, forcing evacuations and road closures,” a Yolo County news release said. “Yolo County and its city partners rely heavily on this communication tool to warn residents of potential hazards and the actions they can take to remain safe.”
Yolo County also recommends downloading the Everbridge app on mobile devices to receive push notifications in emergencies based on your device’s location.
Comments