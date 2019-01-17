Local

Where to watch the funeral procession for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona

By Ryan Lillis

January 17, 2019 10:52 AM

There will be several places where mourners and supporters of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona will be able to view the funeral procession Friday for the fallen cop.

Corona’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the UC Davis ARC Pavilion and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Following the service, a funeral procession will take Corona to her hometown of Arbuckle. Streets and highways along the procession route will be briefly closed.

The procession will leave the Pavilion and head north on La Rue Road. It will proceed to Russell Boulevard, head north on Anderson Road and then head west on Covell Boulevard to Highway 113.

The procession will lead north on Highway 113 to Woodland, where it will merge on I-5 and continue to Arbuckle.

Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10 while responding to a traffic accident in downtown Davis. Police said the 22-year-old rookie officer was killed by 48-year-old Kevin Limbaugh, who fled into a nearby home and was later found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Source: City of Davis

