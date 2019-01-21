Local

Mayor Steinberg proposes spending $350,000 on pop-up events for youth

By Theresa Clift

January 21, 2019 03:46 PM

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and community activist Berry Accius discuss recent violent incidents at Arden Fair mall during a press conference announcing Sac Youth Popup, a Sierra Health Foundation-sponsored series of youth events across Sacramento.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg wants Sacramento to devote $350,000 toward hosting pop-up events for teenagers every Friday, he announced Monday.

The educational activity nights will occur every Friday through June at 10 locations throughout the city, Steinberg said. After that, he will ask the City Council to extend the funding to keep it going.

The Teen Tech Hubs and Teen Hubs would feature basketball, board games, art, virtual reality, 3D printing and more, a city news release said.

The nights would be modeled after the 14 youth pop-up events held in early January in response to fights at Arden Fair Mall. Those events were funded by the Sierra Health Foundation.

“These weekend events should be the norm, not the exception to the rule,” Steinberg said.

The council will decide in February, when it approves the mid-year budget, whether to use money from the general fund for the mayor’s proposal. Comcast is giving $300,000 toward the project.

