Vehicle crash caused outage for 15,000 SMUD customers in north Sacramento County

About 15,000 SMUD customers suffered a power outage Wednesday morning between North Highlands and Citrus Heights, according to the company’s outage map.
Power was restored to the North Highlands area by 8:15 a.m., with more than 1,000 Citrus Heights customers still without power as of that time, the map showed.
The outage map as of 7:40 a.m. showed exactly 15,000 customers currently affected by three outages that started between about 7 and 7:30 a.m.: 14,876 in North Highlands, 123 in Citrus Heights and one in south Sacramento.
At 7:50 a.m., Citrus Heights police dispatcher Mark King sent an email alert saying a vehicle collision near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane had downed power lines and was stalling traffic. The non-injury crash forced a temporary closure of Auburn Boulevard between Manzanita Way and Greenback. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted that roads in the area were “highly congested” due to the collision.
SMUD spokeswoman Sarah Sciandri initially said the main North Highlands outage did not appear to be caused by a car accident but was instead due to a “feeder outage.” However, SMUD later tweeted that a “car into power pole” was the cause of the large-scale outage.
SMUD’s outage map did not list a cause for the outage, which is being assessed.
“Dispatch is assessing the situation, so we’re working on it,” Sciandri said. “Estimated restoration time is within the hour.”
The outage map gave an estimated restoration time of 8:40 a.m.
