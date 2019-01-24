Year-old Wolf’s guenon dies of respiratory infection at Sacramento Zoo

A 1-year-old monkey died at the Sacramento Zoo earlier this month after a battle with illness, the zoo announced in a blog post.
Rori, a Wolf’s guenon, died of an apparent respiratory infection shortly after about a week of treatment at the zoo’s Dr. Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital. Care for the Wolf’s guenon intensified on Jan. 11, the blog post said, but Rori died shortly after being transferred to an incubator.
Rori was one of just 28 Wolf’s guenons alive under human care in the U.S., Sacramento Zoo primate keeper Andrea Haverland said, according to the blog post.
“Rori was so special and a privilege to watch grow up,” she said.
Rori’s death will “alter the hierarchy within the troop” of the three remaining Wolf’s guenons at the Sacramento Zoo, according to last week’s blog post.
Wolf’s guenons, also known as Wolf’s mona monkeys, are colorful animals native to African. They live mostly in rainforests and swamp forests near rivers, many of them in Uganda.
Rori has been taken to UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine for a full animal autopsy, the blog post said.
