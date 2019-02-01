Prom dresses saved from Camp Fire smoke to be donated in Sacramento

When the Camp Fire raged through Butte County in November, a Chico-based clothing retailer sent more than 2,000 prom dresses to nonprofit groups across Northern California to shield the garments from harm.
Now, dresses that once belonged to Lulus.com are being donated, including 600 that will go up for grabs to high school students in the Sacramento area.
The Vida de Oro Foundation in Sacramento collected that donation and has organized a first-come, first-serve giveaway Feb. 9 in North Natomas, the nonprofit announced in a recent news release.
City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby will help give the 600 dresses away for free at the U-Haul storage center, 3979 N. Freeway Blvd in Sacramento.
The giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vida de Ora has a collection in varying sizes. Students must show a valid student ID card and attend the giveaway with a parent or legal guardian, according to the release.
“We took a U-Haul truck up to Chico to pick up the dresses on one of the smokiest days of the Camp Fire,” Vida de Oro President Mina Perez said in a statement.
Nonprofit Quota International, of Orovoille, also helped save the dresses, according to the news release.
U-Haul is partnering in the giveaway as well.
