Car stuck under big rig trailer on Highway 99 creates traffic jam

A car became wedged under a big rig trailer after an apparent merging collision, closing two lanes of traffic and an offramp on southbound Highway 99 for about an hour Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol’s activity log.
CHP responded to the scene, near 47th Avenue, just before 6 a.m.
According to CHP’s activity log, a black sedan had slammed on its brakes while in the slow lane, leading to a collision with the big rig, which was merging onto the freeway.
CHP’s incident log called it a three-car traffic collision, but the role of the third vehicle was not immediately clear, and it was not clear what caused the black sedan to brake suddenly.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No one was reported injured, according to CHP.
The collision closed the right two lanes of southbound Highway 99 as well as the 47th Avenue offramp. The lanes and offramp were reopened before 7 a.m.
A separate collision on southbound Highway 99, near the Fruitridge Road offramp, was reported just before 6:30 and also involved three vehicles, CHP’s log said, causing significant delays. No injuries were reported in that crash.
Comments