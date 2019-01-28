Lawsuit in Stephon Clark death seeks over $20 million from Sacramento, police officers

The long-expected federal civil rights lawsuit in the March 2018 Stephon Clark shooting was filed Monday and seeks at least $20 million from the city of Sacramento and the two officers who gunned him down in his grandparents’ backyard.

The suit, which follows an earlier claim against the city seeking at least $35 million in the slaying of the unarmed 22-year-old black man, comes as Sacramento officials are bracing for the release of a report by District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on whether Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet should face criminal charges in the incident.

The suit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on behalf of Clark’s minor sons, his parents and grandparents, alleges that the officers had no reason to use deadly force against Clark.

“Both Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not give (Clark) a verbal warning that deadly force would be used prior to shooting (Clark) multiple times, despite it being feasible to do so and they did not issue appropriate commands to (Clark),” according to the 31-page suit filed by attorneys Dale Galipo, Brian Panish and Ben Crump.

“Further, the involved officers did not announce themselves as police prior to the shooting. (Clark) never verbally threatened anyone prior to being fatally shot by Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet.”

The suit also blames the city for failing to properly train its officers in the use of deadly force.





“The training policies of the defendant city police department were not adequate to train its police officers ... with regards to using deadly force,” the suit claims. “As a result, city police officers ... are not able to handle the usual and recurring situations with which they must deal, including making contact with unarmed individuals holding a cell phone.

“These inadequate training policies existed prior to the date of this incident and continue to this day.”

Sacramento police had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, which comes after months of demonstrations, protest marches and boisterous city hall meetings.

City Attorney Susana Alcala-Wood issued a one-sentence statement: “Out of deference to the judicial process and because this is a matter of active litigation, we respectfully decline to comment.”

Tanya Faison, a leader of Black Lives Matter Sacramento who has led many of the protests, could not immediately be reached, and Sacramento Police Officers Association President Tim Davis declined comment, saying he had not yet seen the lawsuit.

Clark, a suspected car burglar, was being chased in the Meadowview area of Sacramento and ran into the backyard of his parents home. With a Sacramento sheriff’s helicopter hovering overhead and recording video, police officers went in after him.

Police have said the officers believed Clark had a handgun and opened fire; investigators subsequently determined he was carrying only a cell phone.

The city’s release of officers’ body camera videos, as well as the release of the helicopter’s footage, stirred widespread concern among community activists over why deadly force was necessary and why officers fired 20 shots at Clark.

The release later of an autopsy conducted for the Clark family by a private pathologist sparked more outrage when it determined Clark had been hit by eight bullets, six that were fired into his back. The county’s autopsy disputed that, determining he was shot seven times, three of the rounds striking him in the back.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for unreasonable search and seizure, excess force, denial of emergency medical care, failure to train, wrongful death and other causes.

The suit claims the officers fired at Clark “as he was going to the ground” and “after he had already went down to the ground.”

“At the time of the shooting (Clark) posed no immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to either Officers Terrence Mercadal or Jared Robinet, or any other person, especially since he was unarmed and since he was going to the ground or already on the ground when he was shot, including multiple shots to his back,” the suit alleges.