Group in ‘Build the Wall’ gear argues with La Cosecha management, calls restaurant ‘anti-American’

A surveillance camera captured a burglar shattering a glass door and stealing a bicycle at a Stockton shop that serves those in need, and police want that man.

The donation-based Helping Urban Bicyclist (HUB) builds and fixes bikes for people in need for free. On January 10, 2019, around 5:12 a.m., a man wearing a light colored beanie, light colored jacket, dark colored pants, and dark colored gloves broke the window of the business at 131 East Miner St.