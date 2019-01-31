Good Day Sacramento’s Marianne McClary retiring after 23 years on morning show

Marianne McClary, a longtime host on Good Day Sacramento, announced Thursday her retirement from the morning show, to take effect on Feb. 22.
The three-time Emmy nominee has appeared on Good Day Sacramento for 23 years, and is one of the show’s original hosts, beginning in August 1995. She was there as the program expanded from three hours at its inception to its current five-and-a-half hours, she said on Thursday’s broadcast.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
She started her career in 1981 at Western Washington University, where she was enrolled as a business major and took an introductory broadcasting course just for a few extra credits, she said.
She continued taking broadcasting courses and became an anchor on the university’s TV program, “Western View,” she said.
After graduating with a communications degree in 1983, McClary landed an internship at KCPQ in Tacoma, Washington, where she worked as a fill-in anchor. In 1986, she delivered news that the Challenger space shuttle had exploded off the coast of Florida.
That year she took a job at KNDU in Richland, Washington, whose newsroom was seven people strong, she said. Due to the short-staffing, she acted as a camerawoman, reporter and anchor.
Shortly afterward, McClary headed over to Good Morning Las Vegas with KTNV, where she cut her teeth in morning news programming.
She also worked as an anchor and reporter in Phoenix before finally arriving in Sacramento to launch Good Day Sacramento on Aug. 14, 1995.
“With every anniversary, we were more surprised to still be there,” McClary said in the broadcast.
She said she “never would have guessed” she would stay in Sacramento with Good Day for over 20 years.
Once she begins her “early retirement,” McClary said she’ll be sleeping in every day.
Dr. Phil, who made a guest appearance on Good Day Sacramento, jokingly referred to her as a “quitter.”
“Congratulations on what has been a spectacular career and trust me, you will be missed,” Dr. Phil said.
Comments