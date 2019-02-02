Squaw Valley’s Silverado zone opens for first time in two years

The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Tahoe ski area features two mountains with numerous runs and lifts, but there’s one area on the Squaw Valley side that hasn’t been open for nearly two years – until now.
The Silverado ski zone in Squaw Valley opened on Friday, Jan. 25 for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, when it was open for 30 total, non-consecutive days. The zone did not open last season.
Silverado’s terrain is difficult, boasting 100% black diamond runs with almost no grooming. According to the resort’s website, “it’s full of steeps, chutes, bowls, trees, and all of it is for experts only.”
The resort’s public relations director said Silverado includes incredibly unique terrain that requires a lot of snow to open, and it often opens and closes based on the snow conditions.
As of Saturday, the resort had received more than 21 feet of snow for the season and is expecting more over the weekend, as a cold storm is expected to dump at least 2 feet on the Sierra.
