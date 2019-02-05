Sacramento City Council taps the brakes on controversial ban on protest items

Sacramento City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on a controversial proposal to ban pepper spray, glass bottles, baseball bats and other items from protests.

After about 20 people spoke against the ordinance at the council’s Law and Legislation Committee, Chairman Jay Schenirer directed the police to work with him to come up with a plan for community outreach before bringing the proposal back to the committee for reconsideration.

Council members Jeff Harris, Eric Guerra and Steve Hansen said they were not yet convinced the ordinance was necessary.





“I think I need to hear more from our police department about what this does to enhance their toolkit to protect public safety,” Harris said.

Several of the people who spoke against the ordinance said they need to be able to carry pepper spray and other items with them for self-defense from counter-protesters or others looking to cause trouble.

“This ordinance does not keep me safe,” said Tanya Faison, founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Faison carries pepper spray at all times because she has received threats, she told the council.

The organization hosted a series of large protests after Clark’s death, which gained national attention and added to the national conversation about police treatment of African-Americans.

Those protests cost the city roughly $800,000, partly because protesters used improvised weapons to damage city property, according to a staff report from Deputy Chief of Police Dave Peletta, who proposed the ordinance.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is expected to soon announce whether to charge the officers who fatally shot Clark.

The American Sikh Public Affairs Association also opposed the ordinance because it would prohibit people from wearing kirpans to protests. Kirpans are generally held with a strap underneath clothing.





“If you tell the violent bigots of the world that I am unarmed, that I don’t have mace, you are making me less safe when I leave a protest to go back to my car,” attorney Amar Shergill said, on behalf of the association.

City staff originally placed the proposal on the agenda for a council meeting Jan. 22 as an “emergency ordinance,” without going to the committee first. An hour before that meeting was set to start, City Manager Howard Chan pulled the item from the agenda to get more public input.

“It was the wrong strategy to use,” Hansen said, referring to the item being placed on the agenda originally. “It caused a lot of distrust.”

Here’s the full list of proposed banned items:

▪ Any length of lumber or wood that is more than a quarter-inch thick or more than 2 inches wide. Both ends must be blunt.

▪ Any length of metal or plastic pipe, hollow or solid, unless it is used to hold a sign. Pipes used to hold signs must be less than three-quarters inches thick, no more than one-eighth of an inch in wall thickness, and not filled with any material. Both ends must be blunt.

▪ All baseball or softball bats of any size, except those made of cloth, cardboard, soft plastic, foam or paper.

▪ Pepper spray, mace, tear gas, aerosol spray or bear repellant.

▪ Any projectile launcher, such as catapults or wrist rockets.

▪ Weapons including firearms, knives, swords, sabers, axes, hatchets, ice picks, razor blades, martial arts weapons, box cutters, pellet or BB guns, tasers or stun guns.

▪ Toy guns, unless they are florescent or transparent.

▪ Chains longer than 20 inches or more than a quarter inch in diameter.





▪ Balloons, bottles, water guns, or water cannons filled with any flammable, biohazard or other noxious matter.

▪ Glass bottles, empty or filled.

▪ Open flame torches and lanterns.

▪ Shields made of metal, wood or hard plastic.

▪ Bricks, rocks, pieces of asphalt, concrete, pellets of ball bearings.

This developing story will be updated.