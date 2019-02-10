Episcopal Diocese of Northern California elects first female bishop

The Episcopal Diocese of Northern California elected its first female bishop Saturday, naming the Reverend Canon Megan M. Traquair to the position.
Traquair, who was raised in Santa Barbara, currently serves as Canon to the Ordinary in the Diocese of Arizona, according to the Diocese of Northern California.
She graduated from Pomona College in Claremont and earned her master’s in divinity from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill., according to the diocese.
“It is with joy and gratitude that I accept your call to serve as the Eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Northern California,” Traquair said on the Diocese’s website. “Philip (her husband) and I are excited to make our home with you in Northern California. This summer, by the grace of God, we will begin to practice the Jesus Movement together — in faith, reconciliation and service.”
The Diocese of Northern California said Traquair has served in both rural and urban churches and takes an active role in church growth. She was a champion of the Diocese of Arizona’s Hispanic Program Group and developed a nonprofit management program for clergy, according to the Diocese of Northern California.
“I ask all the people of God to join me in praying God’s blessing upon The Rev. Canon Megan Traquair, our Bishop-Elect,” outgoing Bishop Barry L. Beisner said on the diocese’s website. “God strengthen and sustain her in this time of profound transition to new ministry, and to an exciting opportunity to serve our Lord in Northern California.”
Traquair is scheduled to be consecrated as the diocese’s eighth bishop on June 29, at UC Davis’ Mondavi Center.
The diocese is made up of 68 parishes and missions and includes most of the state from Sacramento to the Oregon border.
