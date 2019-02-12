Man missing from West Sacramento since Monday morning, police say

An at-risk man has been missing from West Sacramento since Monday morning, police said Tuesday.
Jahangir Khan, who has a long white beard and was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday wearing a white dress shirt and black coat, is considered an at-risk missing person, according to a tweet by the West Sacramento Police Department.
Khan is believed to have walked away, but may be outside of West Sacramento city limits by now, police said.
Anyone with information about Khan’s whereabouts is urged to call West Sacramento police at 916-372-3375.
