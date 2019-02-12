Gov. Newsom taps Mayor Steinberg to lead new California commission on homeless

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday appointed Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to lead a new state commission focused on the state’s homeless crisis.

“Mayors, county supervisors and city councils around the state are working hard to reduce homelessness and its underlying causes. But we’ve got to have their backs. They cannot do it alone,” Newsom said during his State of the State address at the Capitol. “So to help lead the discussion ... I’m appointing Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to a new Commission on Homelessness and Supportive Housing. Thank you, Mayor Steinberg, for your willingness to step up and step in to this debate and to lead our efforts.”





Newsom proposed the state allocate $500 million for “navigation centers,” or emergency shelters with services on site. He also proposed another $100 million for “whole person care” services to homeless people.

Last winter, the city opened a large triage shelter in north Sacramento on Railroad Drive. It’s the first large shelter in the city that does not turn people away for having drugs or alcohol in their systems, and also lets them bring pets, partners and possessions. Shelter residents receive mental health and medical services, as well as help removing the barriers they face in finding permanent housing.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

The city last week set aside $36 million toward addressing homelessness. The money includes nearly $16 million from the city, about $12 million from the state and about $8 million in private funds that Steinberg has raised or plans to raise.





Steinberg has said he wants to use the money to fund multiple new triage shelters. The City Council will decide how to spend it at a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.