Pedestrian hit, killed by big rig on I-80 at Vacaville, CHP says

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a big rig on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California Highway Patrol said in its traffic incident log.
The male pedestrian was struck on eastbound I-80 near the Davis Street offramp, reported about 7 a.m., according to CHP.
The collision closed the slow lane of traffic, which will remain closed until about 8:30 a.m. as the coroner has been dispatched to the scene, the incident log entry said.
No other details were immediately available.
