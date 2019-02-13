Local

Pedestrian hit, killed by big rig on I-80 at Vacaville, CHP says

By Michael McGough

February 13, 2019 08:03 AM

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a big rig on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California Highway Patrol said in its traffic incident log.

The male pedestrian was struck on eastbound I-80 near the Davis Street offramp, reported about 7 a.m., according to CHP.

The collision closed the slow lane of traffic, which will remain closed until about 8:30 a.m. as the coroner has been dispatched to the scene, the incident log entry said.

No other details were immediately available.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

