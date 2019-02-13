To our readers: We’ll stop running ‘Non Sequitur’ comic in The Sacramento Bee – here’s why

To our readers:

The Sacramento Bee will discontinue publication of the “Non Sequitur” comic strip by Wiley Miller on Sunday, Feb. 17, and we want to explain our decision.

Last Sunday, Feb. 10, Miller included in his strip a profane phrase aimed at President Donald Trump. The phrase, written in small letters in the bottom corner of one panel, was missed by editors at the syndicate that distributes “Non Sequitur.”

While the cartoonist has apologized for including the profanity, The Bee has decided to end publication of his work. Because comic strips are handled by outside vendors, Bee editors do not review the content before publication. We must trust the content creators to maintain appropriate standards. In this case, that trust has been breached.

We apologize to our readers who viewed the inappropriate content. It violates our dedication to quality, and we will work to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

A sample of “Baldo.” Andrews McMeel Syndication

In its place in daily and Sunday editions will be “Baldo” by writer Hector Cantú and artist Carlos Castellanos, which centers on the exploits of teenager Baldo Bermudez and his family. The comic strip provides a warm and gentle look at the Latino experience, and captures what it’s like to be young in America.

—THE EDITORS