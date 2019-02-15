Big-rig fire stalls I-5 traffic in south Sacramento, CHP says

A semitruck fire on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento County is stalling Friday morning traffic nearly three hours after it was extinguished, according to reports by California Highway Patrol.
An early-morning big-rig fire has closed the right lane of northbound I-5 for a stretch between Lambert and Hood Franklin roads, CHP incident logs show. The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., with the trailer “fully engulfed” by 4:45 a.m. as CHP and fire personnel arrived on scene, incident logs show.
However, the lane has remained closed without an estimated time of reopening due to a lack of available Caltrans crews, according to CHP.
Caltrans live traffic cameras show northbound I-5 backed up to Twin Cities Road as of 7:30 a.m., with an electronic sign before the offramp warning drivers of the slowdown.
Delays are expected to continue until Caltrans can dispatch a crew to clear the destroyed trailer.
