Local

Big-rig fire stalls I-5 traffic in south Sacramento, CHP says

By Michael McGough

February 15, 2019 07:54 AM

A semitruck fire on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento County is stalling Friday morning traffic nearly three hours after it was extinguished, according to reports by California Highway Patrol.

An early-morning big-rig fire has closed the right lane of northbound I-5 for a stretch between Lambert and Hood Franklin roads, CHP incident logs show. The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., with the trailer “fully engulfed” by 4:45 a.m. as CHP and fire personnel arrived on scene, incident logs show.

However, the lane has remained closed without an estimated time of reopening due to a lack of available Caltrans crews, according to CHP.

Caltrans live traffic cameras show northbound I-5 backed up to Twin Cities Road as of 7:30 a.m., with an electronic sign before the offramp warning drivers of the slowdown.

Delays are expected to continue until Caltrans can dispatch a crew to clear the destroyed trailer.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  