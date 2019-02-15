Highway 50 closed, Interstate 80 set to open as winter storm snarls travel in Sierra

Planning on heading to the Sierra this weekend? The National Weather Service says don’t: Travel in the mountains is expected to be hazardous for the third weekend in a row.

The storm that started Tuesday and brought with it record-breaking rain levels and hail will continue to bring light showers in the Sacramento Valley and snowfall in mountain regions, NWS Sacramento meteorologist Cory Mueller said Friday.

This video could have just as easily been taken on US 50 where the delays have been frequent. Travel is NOT advised to the #Tahoe area until at least Sunday. #NowThatYouKnowJustDon'tGo #ElDoradoCountyCA https://t.co/186K8EX65F — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) February 15, 2019

Both directions of Highway 50 were closed Friday afternoon at Echo Summit, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol, who said a snow slide hit vehicles. There were no injuries as a result of the slide, according to the CHP.

We're now holding traffic in BOTH directions of Highway 50, WB at Meyers and EB at Twin Bridges, for a vehicle recovery operation. https://t.co/MK3ztSLnnu — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2019

50 IS NOW CLOSED BETWEEN TWIN BRIDGES TO MEYERS. NO ESTIMATED TIME TO OPEN. FOLLOW: @CaltransDist3 — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) February 15, 2019

We are working to clear US 50 to reopen to travel. There is no ETO. Please be patient. The weather conditions are not favorable in the region. https://t.co/KS5ToHaEzu — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 16, 2019

Interstate 80 was closed from Colfax to Nevada most of Friday but Caltrans planned to open it at 6 p.m. Highway 99 was also closed due to snowy conditions, according to Caltrans.

Snow and heavy winds remain on I-80. These were conditions at Donner Summit 30 minutes ago. Maintenance crews are reporting 40 inches of snow in Soda Springs since 6 am.



Check https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 for regional highway updates. pic.twitter.com/jB3ymUYYN4 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2019

The Sierra, parts of the North Coast and the Klamath Mountains above Redding were issued a winter storm warning Thursday, indicating heavy snow and hazardous conditions through Saturday afternoon, according to the NWS.

“Redding, California (at ~500 ft elevation in the far northern Sacramento Valley, where snow of any magnitude is rare) has now received more snow *in the past 12 hours* than Boston, Massachusetts has received *this entire winter,*” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I believe the scientific term for this statistic is ‘bonkers.’”

I believe the scientific term for this statistic is "bonkers." — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) February 13, 2019

31.5" of new snow in past 30 hrs in #Truckee with total snow depth of 260 cm (8.5 ft), which maxes out the avi probe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/V9Vos04OCV — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) February 16, 2019

Mountainous areas are likely to see “moderate to heavy” snow this weekend, Mueller said, especially tonight and into Saturday. Highway passes in the Sierra are set to see roughly 3 feet of snow over the weekend, he predicted.





We could see another 2-3 feet of snow in the next 48 hours, meaning we'll likely break our February snowfall record this weekend! For more information on snow & weather, visit our website: https://t.co/JXtPGY0TvW pic.twitter.com/5B2JvRUqxw — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) February 15, 2019

Snow may accumulate at elevation levels as low as 1,500 feet Sunday, Mueller said. Residents of the Sierra foothills and Shasta County foothills may see snow accumulation Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This week’s storm has brought record-breaking rain levels and even hail to the region, and has caused several roadways in the greater Sacramento area to flood.

In the last seven days, the Sacramento has seen more than 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. 0.42 of those inches fell in the city in the last 24 hours.

Today we’re seeing some rivers reaching their crest from the recent storms. This is what the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers looked like at Discovery Park this afternoon (Friday, Feb 15th). #cawx #flooding #storms #california #sacramento #american @NWSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mBZyRHXHKZ — Kelly Huston (@ProComKelly) February 16, 2019

On Friday at around 11 a.m., hail hit some portions of Sacramento, including midtown and Land Park.

The Sacramento area is set to see “quieter weather over the weekend,” Mueller said, with the possibility of light showers, especially Saturday.

Scattered showers are spreading through the Valley & foothills this afternoon while heavy mountain snow will continue to fall through tomorrow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/T4Te6ktExd — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2019

“Additional rain will be pretty light, expecting less than a quarter of an inch of rain,” Mueller said. “Heavy rain is done, thankfully, for the area.”

On Saturday, Sacramento residents can expect highs of 51 degrees and a low of 38 degrees, according to NWS. Rain is predicted to hit the area in the morning.

Sacramento residents can expect a chilly Sunday, with highs of 51 degrees and lows of 33 degrees. Clouds will be on the horizon in the morning, though no rain is expected and Sunday afternoon will bring sunny skies, according to the NWS.