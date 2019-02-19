Local

One killed, one injured in four-car chain-reaction crash on Highway 50, CHP says

By Michael McGough

February 19, 2019 01:47 PM

One person was killed and another suffered minor injuries in a four-car chain-reaction crash Monday on Highway 50, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday in a news release.

The collision was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday in the fast lane of westbound Highway 50 near Harbor Boulevard in West Sacramento, when a Tesla crashed into the back of a 2019 Ford that was stopped in heavy traffic, according to a collision report by CHP’s Woodland office.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction that struck a 2010 Ford and a 2016 GMC.

The Tesla driver, who has not been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, died of injuries after lifesaving efforts at UC Davis Medical Center, CHP said. The driver was wearing a seat belt, the news release indicated.

The GMC was driven by a 49-year-old Martinez woman, who was transported to Kaiser Vacaville with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a role, according to CHP’s news release.

