Local

Marathoner to run 224 miles in 72 hours to raise money for Natalie Corona Scholarship Fund

By Hannah Darden

February 22, 2019 08:48 AM

Watch memorial for fallen Davis police officer Natalie Corona

Hundreds gathered in memorial of fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona on Jan. 18, 2019 at University of California, Davis. Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10, 2019.
By
Up Next
Hundreds gathered in memorial of fallen Davis police Officer Natalie Corona on Jan. 18, 2019 at University of California, Davis. Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10, 2019.
By

One runner, 224 miles, 72 hours. He won’t stop and he won’t sleep until the course is done. This feat of endurance is being attempted by a Davis resident who is hoping to raise awareness – and money – for a scholarship fund established in the memory of slain Davis Police officer Natalie Corona.

Colin Schmitt is an ultra marathon runner. Before that, he was the first boxer in UC Davis history to win a national collegiate championship. He runs a boxing academy at a gym in Davis, where he also coaches. And now he’s using his love of fitness to raise money for the Natalie Corona Scholarship Fund, designed for students pursuing careers in law enforcement.

He designed a 200-mile course for training, but when he heard that the scholarship was being established by the Davis Odd Fellows Helping Hands charity, he altered the course to 224 miles – to honor Corona’s badge number, No. 224 – and decided to use his run to support the scholarship.

Schmitt is raising the money via a GoFundMe page for supporters of his run. All of the donations will go toward the scholarship fund.

He’s running from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The 224 miles consists of 14 clockwise laps around a fixed 15.8 mile course, passing the Davis Police Department at Mile 2 of every lap, according to the GoFundMe page. Schmitt invited anyone who wishes to join him for a few miles.

He won’t be alone running in Officer Corona’s name all weekend, however. The Davis Stampede, an annual 5K, 10K and half-marathon, will run in Corona’s honor on Sunday, which has the date of 2/24.

Also on Sunday, the Odd Fellows are hosting a free community gathering for the official launch of the scholarship.

Hannah Darden

Hannah Darden covers breaking news and feature stories for The Bee and is a political science and journalism student at Sacramento State. A Sacramento native, she previously worked as editor in chief of her community college newspaper, the American River Current.

  Comments  