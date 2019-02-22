Marathoner to run 224 miles in 72 hours to raise money for Natalie Corona Scholarship Fund

One runner, 224 miles, 72 hours. He won’t stop and he won’t sleep until the course is done. This feat of endurance is being attempted by a Davis resident who is hoping to raise awareness – and money – for a scholarship fund established in the memory of slain Davis Police officer Natalie Corona.
Colin Schmitt is an ultra marathon runner. Before that, he was the first boxer in UC Davis history to win a national collegiate championship. He runs a boxing academy at a gym in Davis, where he also coaches. And now he’s using his love of fitness to raise money for the Natalie Corona Scholarship Fund, designed for students pursuing careers in law enforcement.
He designed a 200-mile course for training, but when he heard that the scholarship was being established by the Davis Odd Fellows Helping Hands charity, he altered the course to 224 miles – to honor Corona’s badge number, No. 224 – and decided to use his run to support the scholarship.
Schmitt is raising the money via a GoFundMe page for supporters of his run. All of the donations will go toward the scholarship fund.
He’s running from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The 224 miles consists of 14 clockwise laps around a fixed 15.8 mile course, passing the Davis Police Department at Mile 2 of every lap, according to the GoFundMe page. Schmitt invited anyone who wishes to join him for a few miles.
He won’t be alone running in Officer Corona’s name all weekend, however. The Davis Stampede, an annual 5K, 10K and half-marathon, will run in Corona’s honor on Sunday, which has the date of 2/24.
Also on Sunday, the Odd Fellows are hosting a free community gathering for the official launch of the scholarship.
