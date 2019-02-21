Multiple collisions cause backup on westbound I-80 at West El Camino, CHP says

Multiple collisions involving about 10 vehicles Thursday morning closed all three lanes of westbound Interstate 80 at West El Camino Avenue for less than an hour, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
CHP reported collision incident involving 10 vehicles and blocking all lanes of traffic at the Bryte Bend bridge just after 8 a.m., and by 8:30 a.m. CHP closed all lanes of westbound traffic between West El Camino and Reed avenues. All lanes were cleared and reopened just before 9 a.m., CHP said.
The initial collision was described on CHP’s activity log as a big rig vs. truck collision with major front-end damage to the truck. At least three tow trucks were dispatched as of 8:45 a.m.
It was not immediately clear whether the collisions resulted in injuries or whether ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
