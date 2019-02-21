Major four-car crash blocks two lanes of Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, CHP says

A four-vehicle crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova closed two lanes of westbound traffic Thursday morning as California Highway Patrol, Caltrans crews and fire personnel responded.
CHP incident logs report a four-vehicle crash with injuries occurred just before 9 a.m. on westbound Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road. Two of the vehicles had major damage and were blocking the left two lanes of traffic, and one CHP log entry said that one vehicle “appears to be split in 1/2 (half).”
Tow trucks, ambulances and a Caltrans sweeper arrived, as debris from the collision spilled into the No. 2 lane.
The incident stalled westbound traffic as emergency crews remained on the scene as of 9:20 a.m., Caltrans live traffic cameras show.
No other details were immediately available.
