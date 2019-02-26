Massive sewage and water tank can be installed at McKinley Park, Sacramento judge rules

The city of Sacramento will not have to halt its plans to build a massive tank for sewage and rain runoff under McKinley Park, a judge ruled last week.
A lawsuit filed in November in Sacramento Superior Court by unnamed citizens alleged the project will harm historical aspects of the park, as well as create noise, vibration and air quality issues for the surrounding East Sacramento neighborhood and nearby daycare.
The lawsuit also called for an injunction order to halt work until the case is resolved.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Richard Sueyoshi last week denied that request, meaning the city can continue work on the project as planned, according to court documents.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The $30 million project will install a large storage tank under the park’s baseball field that will temporarily store rain and sewage during major rainstorms to reduce street flooding in the area.
The city plans to award the construction contract for the project in April, said Lou Peterson, a city spokesman. Officials plan to start construction in June and finish in late 2020. The lawsuit did not delay the project, Peterson said.
Comments