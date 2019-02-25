New ‘atmospheric river’ storm hits Sacramento area, bringing high winds and flood risks

Another “atmospheric river” storm hit the Sacramento Valley on Monday afternoon, bringing with it a high-wind advisory and a flood watch from the National Weather Service, which said this storm could bring up to 5 inches of rain.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, about 0.52 inches of rain was recorded in Sacramento over 24 hours. Up to 4 inches more are predicted to fall before the end of Wednesday.
The high wind advisory is in place in the Sacramento Valley until noon Wednesday and warns that gusts could reach 50 mph. The flood watch is in place through Thursday morning for most of the Sacramento Valley.
The NWS Sacramento said the storm is expected to have moderate-to-major impacts in the valley, with heavy rains bringing longer than normal commutes, ponding water, roadway flooding and small stream flooding. Driving conditions may be dangerous, so drivers should allot extra time for slowdowns.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday morning for elevations above 5,000 feet. The storm is expected to bring 5 to 10 feet of snow to high elevations of the already-buried Sierra Nevada, like Donner Pass and Echo Summit. Lower elevations will receive about a foot of snow.
NWS Reno issued an avalanche warning, in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Thursday, for the Central Sierra Nevada between Yuba Pass to the north and Ebbets Pass to the south. The warning includes the greater Lake Tahoe area.
Mountain travel is highly discouraged this week, the NWS said, as driving may become impossible. Chain controls were put in place Monday on Interstate 80, Highway 50 and State Routes 89, 267, 88, 20, and 28, according to tweets from the Truckee California Highway Patrol Office.
