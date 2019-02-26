Passengers sue city of Sacramento, Uber after collision with city vehicle

Four people are suing the city of Sacramento and Uber after a fire department vehicle hit the Uber they were riding in, causing “severe injuries.”
According to a lawsuit filed last week in Sacramento Superior Court, Mark Gregg, Scott D. Wilson and Kerry Hart Angel of Sacramento County and Christie Dobrzeniecki of Placer County were riding in an Uber in Sacramento on June 15 last year.
The Uber was driving on 30th Street when David Lawrence Seals, driving a city fire department vehicle at “a high rate of speed,” struck the Uber in the intersection of 30th Street and Capitol Avenue, causing “severe injuries,” the lawsuit alleged.
City spokesman Tim Swanson and an Uber spokeswoman declined comment on the lawsuit because it is pending.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The lawsuit also names Seals and Uber driver Angel Gustavo Quinonezcifuentes as defendants.
Seals, a firefighter, and has been employed by the city since 2005.
Comments