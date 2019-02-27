Police are asking for public’s help identifying human remains found in Roseville

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying human skeletal remains that were found Tuesday in a wooded area in Roseville.
Officers responded to a location near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue after someone called reporting they had found bones, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.
The body that was found belonged to a dark-haired male who was roughly 6-foot-2, police said, adding that experts have determined the remains had been in the are for approximately two years.
Police investigators are working with the Placer County Coroner’s Office and the Chico State anthropology program to conduct an “extensive and systematic” search of the Riverside Avenue property where the remains were found, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
It is unknown whether foul play was involved in the man’s death.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man who was found is being encouraged to contact Detective Darren Marks at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.
Comments