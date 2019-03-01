JCPenney salons hiring 75 stylists for Sacramento locations, hosting job event in Arden

JCPenney is hiring 75 stylists for its InStyle hair salons in Sacramento, and will host a hiring event with a free training class, according to the company.
The Arden Fair mall location will host a National Hiring Day event on Monday, where stylists can attend a free hands-on class about foilayage, color melange or pastellics, according to a news release from JCPenney.
Licensed stylists and cosmetology students can attend, and will be able to submit job applications for any of the three local salons, located in the Arden Fair, Sunrise and Roseville Galleria malls, according to JCPenney.
Stylists interested in attending the free class should call the salon to RSVP, as space is limited, the release said.
JCPenney stylists don’t pay booth rental fees and receive paid training and paid time off. Full-time employees are eligible for benefits, according to the company.
Commission is decided on a case-by-case basis, but experienced stylists can earn up to 70 percent commission and up to $1,000 bonuses, according to the release.
JCPenney partnered with InStyle Magazine in 2015 to begin rebranding their salons. The rebrand includes new equipment and booths, interior redecoration and other updates, according to JCPenney.
The company is hiring 6,000 stylists nationwide to work in the rebranded salons.
JCPenney announced plans Thursday to close 18 full-line department stores this year, along with nine home and furniture stores. It was not immediately clear which stores would be closing.
