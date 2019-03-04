Arden Fair reopens after protests, but mall employees and city took a big financial hit

Arden Fair mall reopened today at 10 a.m. for regular hours, after being shut down on Sunday due to protests.

Arden Fair officials closed the mall through the day Sunday after a handful of protestors staged a sit-in at the mall. Although the protest group remained relatively small and peaceful throughout the day, officials said they closed the mall out of concern that a large number of people would show up.

“The protestors were a peaceful group,” marketing manager Nathan Spradlin said. “They were respectful. But we anticipated large volumes.”

Spradlin said the closure represented a substantial financial blow to the city and to about 1,400 Arden Fair employees who were not allowed to work that day.

“Arden Fair earns 18 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue,” Spradlin said. “Things like this affect the city’s revenue. We are concerned about our employees and their livelihoods. But we are also sensitive that this situation (the Clark shooting) impacts our entire city.”

City revenue records show the city of Sacramento received $4.87 million in sales tax revenue from Arden Fair mall for a recent one-year period from July of 2017 to June of 2018.

The group that gathered at the mall Sunday was protesting the Saturday announcement by District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert that she will not prosecute the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark, 22, in the backyard of his grandmother’s Meadowview home last March. The officers said they thought Clark had a gun. It turned out he held a cell phone.

