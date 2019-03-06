Jackknifed big rig spills fuel, backing up Highway 50 traffic at Stockton Boulevard

A jackknifed big rig Wednesday morning has closed the two right lines of eastbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard as hazmat crews work to clear diesel fuel from the roadway before the vehicle can be moved.
The incident was first reported on California Highway Patrol logs at 6:25 a.m. Caltrans live traffic cameras show the semitruck and trailer were still blocking the right shoulder and two right lanes of traffic as of 7 a.m.
CHP logs indicate that a male was reportedly lying in the ground in the slow lane following the collision, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. No other information was immediately available regarding injuries.
As of 6:45 a.m., CHP estimated lanes would remain closed about an hour.
About 60 gallons of diesel spilled out of the truck, and other debris flew from the truck hit a fence, according to CHP’s incident log entry.
Eastbound Highway 50 traffic was backed up to the Interstate 80 interchange as of 7 a.m.
