About 300 join Build.Black Coalition’s forum with Kings stars Harrison Barnes, Doug Christie

The Build.Black Coalition responded Tuesday night to the recent decisions not to charge Sacramento Police officers in the shooting death of Stephon Clark by hosting a forum to promote justice and healing, particularly addressing the youth.
Almost 300 community members filled the South Sacramento Christian Center. Sacramento Kings player Harrison Barnes, assistant coach Larry Lewis, and former Kings player Doug Christie participated in the forum.
“Sacramento has faced a lot of trauma this month alone,” said youth leader Rachael Francois, 18. “The district attorney’s decision sent a message that we don’t matter, and this event is a reminder that we do.”
The Sacramento Kings organization partnered with Build.Black last year after Clark’s death to . The Build. Black Coalition aims to transform communities by investing in black youth in Sacramento.
Berry Accius from Voice of the Youth, led the event, filled with hugs and prayers for healing, and he posed the question, “How do you heal when there is no justice?”
Christie called the determination by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, which was announced Saturday, hurtful and painful.
“How do we take Stephon Clark’s name and make sure that kids go to school and get educated and we build?” he asked.
The team members took questions from the youth in the audience, and acknowledged that the community needs time to heal.
“The biggest thing is how we move forward and that’s why we’re all here tonight,” Barnes said.
