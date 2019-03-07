Two new victims, four new counts alleged in NorCal Rapist case – charges now total 44

Sacramento County prosecutors filed four new counts Thursday against the man suspected to be the notorious NorCal Rapist, linking him to alleged sex attacks against two more Davis women in 1997.

Roy Charles Waller, 49, pleaded not guilty to the new charges at the late morning hearing. He now faces 44 counts tied to nine victims in six Northern California counties for a string of attacks that stretched from 1991 to 2006.

Waller appeared tired, his face drawn, as he was called into Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman’s jailhouse courtroom just before noon to hear the new allegations of rape, digital penetration and kidnapping connected to the Davis cases.

Waller’s attorney Joseph Farina said afterward that Waller has received threats in while in custody on the jail’s eighth floor: “They’ve moved people from where he was located because of threats. It’s tough for him. There have been issues up there.”

Waller remains held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail ahead of a May 31 court appearance and a scheduled June 26 preliminary hearing.

“We have a lot of material to go through – we’ll know where we’re at in terms of what counts and in which counties,” after the May court date, Farina said outside court after the Wednesday hearing.

Wednesday’s filing came after an earlier raft of 28 charges brought by prosecuting Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Chris Ore in January, covering attacks in Sacramento, Butte, Contra Costa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

“There’s a lot of material – we’re still expecting new material. There’s a significant amount of discovery,” Farina said. He and a team of DNA attorneys are defending Waller.

The new filings are another indication that the counties’ prosecutors plan to consolidate the case in Sacramento.

Farina said he is also examining other cases out of Butte County and Davis from 1997 and 2000, but later said he suspected prosecutors will move on to the preliminary hearing with the 44 counts filed to date.

Two cases prosecutors brought out of Woodland in Yolo County and in Sonoma were not filed, Farina said. Evidence was lost with the file in the Yolo case, Farina said, while additional DNA evidence exonerated Waller in the Sonoma case.

“I think we’re finished. As far as we know, this is it,” Farina said. “All we’ve got at this point are the cases from the six different counties.”

Waller, for 25 years a safety specialist at the University of California, Berkeley, was arrested on the campus in September, his capture coming after Sacramento County DA’s crime lab technicians tied DNA samples to the attacks.

Waller originally faced 12 felony counts related to a North Natomas attack in October 2006 during which two female roommates were tied up and repeatedly assaulted over the space of six hours.

The lab techs entered DNA from the attacks, matched them with a drinking straw recovered from Waller’s Benicia home, fed the genetic information into a genealogy website and created family trees that led to their suspect in at least 10 other rapes.

“DNA’s important – it’s not infallible. There are issues with DNA, too,” Farina said. “But we want to make sure certain procedures were followed and we want to see what methods were used.”

It was the same technique district attorney’s technicians employed five months earlier leading to the Citrus Heights arrest of East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo in April 2018 in connection with the statewide rape-and-murder spree. DeAngelo returns to a Sacramento courtroom in April.