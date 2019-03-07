Live updates: Sacramento students walk out, march to Capitol in Stephon Clark protest

At least 300 high school and college students walked out Thursday from various campuses in Sacramento and were marching to the state Capitol to demand reforms on police use of force.





The protesters, organized by campus chapters of the Black Student Union, were marching in support of Assembly Bill 392, and protesting the Sacramento County district attorney’s decision not to charge two Sacramento officers in the killing of Stephon Clark.

The bill, introduced by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, would change use-of-force standards in California. The bill would change when officers can use lethal force from “reasonable” to “necessary.”

‘Unexcused absence’

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

1:10 p.m.: Sacramento City Unified School District spokesman Alex Barrios said the district officials want students to be able to express themselves, but encourage them to do so on school grounds instead of walking out. “We acknowledge that students have a right to free speech and we respect that,” Barrios said. “We want to encourage students if they want to exercise First Amendment rights that they do so on campus. We have a responsibility to keep them safe when they’re on school grounds. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

Students who walked out of classes Thursday will be marked with an unexcused absence, Barrios said.

300 in the crowd

1 p.m.: The crowd is now about 300 strong, heading to Sacramento High School. Laura Leonard, a woman on the sidewalk, holding her dog: “I am 100 percent in support. We all have implicit bias. We need to look inside ourselves.”

Freeport Boulevard shutdown

12:54 p.m.: The protestors have spread across Freeport Boulevard north of McClatchy High, completely blocking the street. Speakers say they will head now to Sacramento High School, and then on to the Capitol. Students hold hands up. “Hands up, don’t shoot!” they shout. Some students are also from John F. Kennedy High School.

Banging on the doors

12:50: Members of the group banged on the front doors of McClatchy High. “Let them out!” they shout, calling for McClatchy students to be let out to join. The crowd heads north on Freeport Boulevard, leaving the school.

Group arrives at McClatchy High

12:48 p.m.: The group of several hundred protesters from Sacramento City College has marched to McClatchy High School to link up with students there. Shouting: “You can’t stop the revolution!” and Shut it down!” Police are stopping traffic to let them through. The group includes students from Burbank High School.

Call to action on campus

12:30 p.m.: A crowd of several hundred students has gathered for speeches at the edge of Sacramento City College campus.

“Just because you are black doesn’t mean you have to die,” a speaker says, to shouts of approval. He launches a call out: “I am a revolutionary!” The crowd shouts back and claps. The group grows, joined by students from Health Professions High school

Students take to the streets

The Thursday student actions marks the fifth day of tumult and political action in Sacramento.

Clark was 22 when he was shot dead last March by Sacramento police officers in his grandmother’s backyard. Police thought he was carrying a gun, but Clark was unarmed and holding only a cellphone.





Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra this week independently announced their decisions to not file charges against the two officers who shot and killed Clark.

The decision sparked a new wave of protests in Sacramento, including one march Monday that ended with 84 arrests.

Thursday’s protest began at Sacramento City College, with marchers stopping at Sacramento High School – Clark attended both schools – before heading to the Capitol.





“The pinnacle of our concerns is the policing of black youth, and it always stems from fear,” said march organizer and Sacramento City College student Joshua Robinson. “They use their current policies and deadly force, and kill people when they are unarmed.”

Students nationwide have participated in school walkouts protesting gun violence, which was in response to school shootings. But Robinson said gun violence toward black youths predates school shootings, something that critics pointed out after the February 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland Fla.

“Black people have been talking about gun reform for years and we have been bringing this to people’s attention to no avail,” Robinson said. “We are saying it’s a necessity that we address this now, 50 years after the Black Panthers ”





The march comes 52 years after the Black Panthers made national news for marching to the state Capitol armed. Leader Bobby Seale of Oakland read a statement calling for the public to take note of legislation that intends to keep communities of color “disarmed and powerless” while “racist police agencies throughout the county are intensifying the terror, brutality, murder and repression of black people.”

The men were questioned, but did not break any laws in 1967, according to stories by The Sacramento Bee.

The students marching demand that state legislators pass AB 392, and that Sacramento officials implement it immediately, according to a press release. They also demand that officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet be fired from the Sacramento Police Department, and prohibited from joining any other law enforcement department in California. They also demand that Schubert resign, and apologize for defaming Clark’s character in her March 2 press conference.

Students also demand that the district attorney expunge prior cannabis-related criminal convictions for all Sacramentans, diversify the faculty at Sacramento Charter High School, and that Sacramento City Unified, Twin Rivers and Natomas Unified School Districts end their contracts with school resource officers who are stationed on K-12 campuses in the region.

The contract between the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento City Unified School District to provide officers on school campuses will end June 30. The district plans to address any further contracts after they address their structural budget deficit.