Tahoe-area woman missing after walking away from car crash Monday, Placer sheriff says

A 46-year-old woman has been missing since Monday afternoon, when she was involved in a vehicle crash in the North Lake Tahoe area, Placer County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Kathryn “Lani” Jones has not been seen or heard from since crashing her vehicle on Highway 28 in the Carnelian Bay area, where she resides, the post said.
Passersby helped Jones out of her vehicle, but Jones walked away from the scene while they awaited emergency personnel response, sheriff’s officials said.
Jones was last seen wearing a beanie, a black jacket and dark yoga pants.
The Carnelian Bay area along Lake Tahoe has seen snow and high temperatures in the 20s and 30s this week, prompting additional concern for Jones’ safety. Search and rescue volunteers continue to look for Jones amid winter conditions.
Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is urged to call Sgt. Dave Hunt at 530-581-6321.
