Fight breaks out as six-car pileup blocks Highway 99 on-ramp at 12th Avenue, CHP says

A six-car crash blocked both lanes of the 12th Avenue ramp onto northbound Highway 99 Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
About 20 minutes after the crash was reported at 9:15 a.m., CHP activity log entries indicate a fight broke out at the on-ramp. No other details were immediately available.
The collision primarily involved a pickup truck and a sedan, with four other vehicles also involved, according to the CHP log.
One of the two lanes reopened at 10:20 a.m.
An ambulance has been dispatched to the scene because of an infant in one of the vehicles, according to CHP log entries.
Northbound traffic on Highway 99 was stalled back to Florin Road as of 10:30 a.m.
