Californians voted for year-round daylight saving. Could this be our last spring forward?

Many Californians are gearing up to spring their clocks forward for daylight saving time this Sunday but a ballot measure passed in November could make this time switch the state’s last.

Proposition 7, approved by 60 percent of voters in November and sponsored by Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D- San Jose, repealed the 1949 initiative that started daylight saving time in California. The proposition also allows for state Legislature to adjust the state’s daylight saving time, whether it be by a couple days or all year.

“If signed by the governor, the bill will bring California closer to abolishing the outdated practice of switching our clocks in the fall and spring,” Chu told the Bee in June.

But the change isn’t permanent yet. Two things are required before Californians can do away with daylight saving time altogether: a bill to pass the state Legislature and to obtain federal authorization through a majority vote in Congress, according to Annie Pham, a member of Chu’s staff.

In December, Chu introduced Assembly Bill 7 to state legislators, which would make daylight saving time in California year-round.

“As we get ready to change our clocks and lose one hour of sleep on Sunday, we must be weary of the negative health effects of this practice,” Chu said in a statement Friday. “Countless studies show the sleep loss alone causes tragic accidents on the road and in the workplace.”

On Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R- Florida, introduced Senate Bill 670 in the Senate, which would allow all states to switch to year-round daylight saving time if they pass a bill through the state legislature.

California isn’t alone in its efforts to abandon the time changes. Hawaii observes Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HST) all year. In most of Arizona, daylight saving time does not exist.