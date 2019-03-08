Local

Meadowview vigil calls for police officers to be jailed for killing Stephon Clark

By James Patrick

March 08, 2019 06:42 PM

Dozens of people gathered Friday in Meadowview for a candlelight vigil in the neighborhood where Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers nearly a year ago.

The vigil comes at the end of a week of protests sparked by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision not to charge Jared Robinet and Terrance Mercadel – the officers who killed Clark – with a crime. The vigil was organized by the Answer Coalition, which advocated in posters and a Facebook post for Robinet and Mercadel to be jailed.

Police arrested 84 protesters in East Sacramento on Monday after declaring the protest unlawful because of vandalism allegedly being caused by the protesters. On Thursday, hundreds of students marched peacefully through the streets to the Capitol, where they called for changes in the use of force by police.

