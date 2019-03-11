CHP issues Silver Alert for 86-year-old man missing since Sunday

A Silver Alert has been issued by California Highway Patrol for an at-risk 86-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night in Stanislaus County.
Alex Abbley, who is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, a black jacket and a gold chain, was seen last about 9 p.m. Sunday in Patterson. CHP issued a Silver Alert just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Abbley is described as 5-foot-10 and 143 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a burgundy 2010 Honda Pilot with California license plate No. 7MEC209, CHP says. He has a medical condition that may make him easily disoriented.
The Silver Alert is in place for Stanislaus County and nearby San Joaquin, Sacramento and Alameda counties.
Anyone who sees Abbley should call 911 immediately.
