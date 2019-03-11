Capital Christian schools locked down after students report bomb threats

All four Capital Christian schools and their church in Rosemont were placed on lockdown at 11:30 a.m. Monday after several students reported texts that included bomb threats directed at the school, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.
Students and staff of the K-12 school were evacuated while sheriff’s deputies and bomb detecting K9s searched the campus, said department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
“We do not believe it was a credible threat,” Hampton said. “There were no explosives found, and we do not believe anyone was in danger.”
All campus buildings were marked clear at 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Capital Christian.
Parents were instructed to pick their children up in front of the high school campus’s gym, and all students in middle school, elementary school and preschool were instructed to leave their personal belongings at school.
“Due to the evacuation and the amount of time it took to conduct the search with the K9s, the students were not allowed back in the classroom at the end of the day,” Hampton said.
After school programs held in buildings other than in the high school were canceled. All regular school activities will resume Tuesday morning.
“It was a hoax,” Hampton said. “But we made the decisions we made today out of an abundance of caution.”
