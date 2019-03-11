Flying out of Sacramento? How to check if you’re on a Boeing 737 Max 8, involved in 2 crashes

Southwest Airlines, Sacramento’s largest air carrier, says it is continuing to fly the type of jet involved in two recent crashes, even as passenger advocates and some politicians call for the jets’ grounding.

American Airlines, another Sacramento carrier, also is continuing to fly the jets.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Monday joined voices calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets after two of them crashed. An Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday killed 157 people. In October, a Lion Air flight crashed, killing all 189 passengers, minutes after takeoff in Jakarta.

In a statement to The Sacramento Bee, Southwest said it operates 34 of the craft as part of its 700-plus jet fleet – reportedly the most in any airline’s fleet nationally.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

“We have been in contact with Boeing and will continue to stay close to the investigation as it progresses,” the airline said. “We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft, and we don’t have any changes planned to 737 MAX operations. “

Southwest Airlines said customers can view the type of aircraft they will ride on when they click on the the flight number during the online booking process or via online commercial flight tracker websites.

The airline does not charge passengers a fee for changing flights.

“We are not issuing refunds of non-refundable fares,” Southwest spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said on Monday. “Our customer relations team is working with individuals on a case-by-case basis if they need to change their reservation.”