Local

Seven-car pileup blocks three lanes of I-5 Tuesday morning, CHP says

By Michael McGough

March 12, 2019 07:30 AM

Traffic was backed up to West Elkhorn Boulevard on Highway 99 after a seven-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 Tuesday morning at Del Paso Road.
Traffic was backed up to West Elkhorn Boulevard on Highway 99 after a seven-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 Tuesday morning at Del Paso Road. Caltrans traffic camera
Traffic was backed up to West Elkhorn Boulevard on Highway 99 after a seven-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 Tuesday morning at Del Paso Road. Caltrans traffic camera

A seven-vehicle collision has stalled southbound Interstate 5 traffic at Del Paso Road, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

The crash was reported just after 6:45 a.m., and Sacramento Fire Department crews were dispatched due to a baby in one of the vehicles, according to CHP logs. No information regarding injury status was immediately available.

The collision and emergency response blocked the right three lanes of traffic for about 45 minutes. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes remained blocked.

The incident backed up commuter traffic onto southbound Highway 99, north of West Elkhorn Boulevard, Caltrans traffic cameras showed.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  