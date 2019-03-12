Seven-car pileup blocks three lanes of I-5 Tuesday morning, CHP says

A seven-vehicle collision has stalled southbound Interstate 5 traffic at Del Paso Road, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
The crash was reported just after 6:45 a.m., and Sacramento Fire Department crews were dispatched due to a baby in one of the vehicles, according to CHP logs. No information regarding injury status was immediately available.
The collision and emergency response blocked the right three lanes of traffic for about 45 minutes. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes remained blocked.
The incident backed up commuter traffic onto southbound Highway 99, north of West Elkhorn Boulevard, Caltrans traffic cameras showed.
